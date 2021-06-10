$837.10 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $837.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $838.10 million and the lowest is $836.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

