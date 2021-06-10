Brokerages Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Target Price at $21.40

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.05 million, a P/E ratio of -246.86 and a beta of 2.70. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,045.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,688 shares of company stock worth $2,437,067. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CarParts.com by 18.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

