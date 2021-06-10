$14.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

SONM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.66 on Monday. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

