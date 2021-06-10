Connectome Hits 24-Hour Volume of $809,205.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Connectome has a total market cap of $202,149.69 and approximately $809,205.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.98 or 0.00864177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.72 or 0.08513430 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

