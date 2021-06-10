Robert W. Baird Boosts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

