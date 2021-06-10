MKM Partners Begins Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

