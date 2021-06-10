Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

NYSE CIEN opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

