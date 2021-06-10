Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 9,599 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Insperity worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

