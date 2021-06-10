Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

