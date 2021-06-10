Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Increased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

