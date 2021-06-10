Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $448,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

