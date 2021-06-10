Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $399,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED opened at $215.28 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.85.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

