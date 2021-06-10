Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,277,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11.

