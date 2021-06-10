Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

