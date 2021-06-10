Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

