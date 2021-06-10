Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 245.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

