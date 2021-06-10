The Cushing Renaissance Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

NYSE SZC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $49.71.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

