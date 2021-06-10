The Cushing Renaissance Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
NYSE SZC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $49.71.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
