Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Shares Up 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 66,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 34,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIII)

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

