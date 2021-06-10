Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target at $7.40

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

