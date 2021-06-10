Francis (Frank) Gooch Buys 15,000 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Francis (Frank) Gooch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$18,630.00 ($13,307.14).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.
About Pengana International Equities
