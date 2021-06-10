Francis (Frank) Gooch Buys 15,000 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) insider Francis (Frank) Gooch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$18,630.00 ($13,307.14).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Pengana International Equities

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

