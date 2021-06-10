Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $111.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.35.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

