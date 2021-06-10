Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $111.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.35.
FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.12. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.67.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
Featured Article: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.