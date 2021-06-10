CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

