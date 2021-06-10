Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) versus Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Critical Contrast

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners 49.47% -87.52% 39.41% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

This table compares Green Plains Partners and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners $83.35 million 3.45 $41.15 million $1.74 7.13 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.51 -$15.12 million $0.08 78.88

Green Plains Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients. Green Plains Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Green Plains Partners and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Green Plains Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Alto Ingredients.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Alto Ingredients on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

