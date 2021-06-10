Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,382 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.