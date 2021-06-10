Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

