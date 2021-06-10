Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $186.45 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

