Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,511 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

