Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $782,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,428 shares of company stock worth $8,611,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $433.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.