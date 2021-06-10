13,863 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

