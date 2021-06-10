Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $2,744,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

