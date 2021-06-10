xBTC Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xBTC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $17,266.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00199307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00202333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.01320268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,651.22 or 0.99874989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 7,353,626 coins and its circulating supply is 5,232,900 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

