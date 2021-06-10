Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

