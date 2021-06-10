Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 174.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.11.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

