The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in The Allstate by 77.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

