First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $294,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.76 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

