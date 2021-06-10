Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $126.74 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.