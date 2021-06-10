Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $27.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.