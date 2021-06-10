Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $2,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 120.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

RE stock opened at $257.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.95. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

