Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,314 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

KEY stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

