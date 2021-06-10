JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Up 1.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.35. 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $407,973,000.

