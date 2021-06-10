Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,654 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 69.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $338.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

