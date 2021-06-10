William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan Acquires 2,500 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $85,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy Jean Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,041,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

