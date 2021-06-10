EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVER opened at $33.83 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $963.31 million, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

