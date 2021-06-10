Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.11 ($28.36).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €22.46 ($26.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.07. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

