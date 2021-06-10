Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,820 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
