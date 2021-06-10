Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,820 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 268,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 45,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.