Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in InterDigital by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

