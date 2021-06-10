Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.94.

WING stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.65, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

