Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Alexa Henderson Purchases 1,449 Shares

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).
LON SLS opened at GBX 684.90 ($8.95) on Thursday. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 654.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £678.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
