Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) Insider Alexa Henderson Purchases 1,449 Shares

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:SLS) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

LON SLS opened at GBX 684.90 ($8.95) on Thursday. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a one year high of GBX 695 ($9.08). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 654.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of £678.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.33.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

