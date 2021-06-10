Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 162.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,602 shares of company stock worth $1,767,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

