Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.